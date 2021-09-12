‘We’re out here celebrating live music’: Blues on the Bridge returns after a year off

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents from all over the Southern Tier came out to the South Washington Street Bridge to enjoy live blues music and food vendors for the annual Blues on the Bridge event.

Blues on the Bridge returned Sunday after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID. One of the organizers, Tom Martinos came up with the event nearly two decades ago

"Nineteen years ago I said as long as I'm having fun and everyone else is having fun I'll keep doing it," Martinos said. "Well, 19 years later I'm still having fun."

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic but this year there were also COVID difficulties that organizers had to deal with and workaround.

"We had three bands drop out because they had COVID. What's nice about everyone on our stage is we can trust them, we're all in the same boat, we all understand the situation," co-organizer Donny Wilkins said. He added that everyone on the stage was vaccinated.

Wilkins and Martinos also say they had to change the layout of the event so people could feel more comfortable coming out to enjoy food and craft vendors and the live music.

"We spread some of the vendors back a little bit, so we can social distance a little bit more, give everyone a little bit more room to spread out," Martinos said.

While organizers don't know the final number of people who came out to celebrate, they say two years ago over 10,000 people attended and they expect more for this year.