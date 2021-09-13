Delaware Co. Health Dept urges the public to vaccinate as COVID cases rise

Delaware Co. (WBNG) - As COVID cases rise, the Delaware County Health Department is pushing those who are unvaccinated in their county to roll up their sleeves.

Public Health Director Amanda Walsh said Delaware County has seen 100 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days. As of Monday, there are 184 active cases and 266 people in mandatory quarantine with a seven-day positivity rate of 9.58%. Four people are hospitalized and 53 people have died.

"We have a fairly high number of people in quarantine so that tells me that we have more work to do in terms of vaccination," said Walsh, "We need to have people really look at the facts, get informed, and think about their decisions and discuss it with people they trust, the medical community, I think that's a huge push."

Under 50% of the Delaware County population is fully vaccinated while around 80% of their positive COVID cases are amongst the unvaccinated.

Walsh said COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death from variants of the virus. She said with the Delta variant proving more transmissible based on CDC data, there are concerns going into the colder months.

"We're all a little leary of what this looks like," said Walsh, " This is something that when we talk to the more congregate settings and as schools come back into play, no one can anticipate what this is going to look like in a classroom situation long term and we do have a lot of outdoor activities right now. As we head into the winter months we just have to be very very cautious as to what that looks like."

Walsh said contact tracing efforts have found cases stemming from a variety of settings but the majority are from large group gatherings.

Delaware County remains at a high level of community transmission. CDC & Delaware County Public Health recommends everyone vaccinated and unvaccinated wear a mask indoors in public places.

If you have not been vaccinated yet search for clinic sites at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or https://www.vaccines.gov/