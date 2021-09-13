Egypt says Israeli prime minister to visit, hold talks

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is to visit Egypt for talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Egypt’s office of the presidency says the visit will take place on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting from the Israeli government. It would be the first official visit by an Israeli premier since 2010, when then-President Hosni Mubarak hosted a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Less than a year later, Egypt was rocked by a popular uprising that toppled Mubarak.