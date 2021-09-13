Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday. A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. At federal arraignment hearings, defendants can have the charges read to them, and not guilty pleas are typically entered. Tuesday’s hearing will be held remotely via videoconference. The hearing could also address several pretrial motions, including a request for Lane, Kueng and Thao to stand trial separate from Chauvin.