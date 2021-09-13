Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ new-look offense overcame a slow start, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown and Pittsburgh rallied to a season-opening 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the left corner of the end zone. Josh Allen and the Bills produced a dud following an offseason in which many pegged the defending AFC East champs as Super Bowl contenders.

ATLANTA (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith scored on his first NFL catch, hauling in one of three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts on a stellar opening day for the Philadelphia Eagles. They made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his coaching debut, routing the hapless Atlanta Falcons 32-6. Hurts threw for 264 yards and rushed for another 62 yards. His TD passes were 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor. It was a miserable debut for new Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta was held to a pair of field goals in the first half.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory. Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches. Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors. The Phillies fell 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta with 18 games to play. The Rockies took three of four at Philadelphia and won the season series, 5-2. Bryce Harper hit his 32nd homer of the season for the Phillies.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Corbin working seven strong innings as the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 to avoid a three-game sweep. Corbin (8-14) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks. The veteran left-hander is 3-0 against the Pirates since joining Washington in 2019. Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Bryse Wilson (2-7) to put the Nationals in front to stay. Luis Garcia and Alex Avila also homered for Washington. Juan Soto doubled and tripled and is hitting .407 (22 of 54) over his last 16 games.

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals on Sunday as a substitute driver for Matt Hagan, beating John Force in the Funny Car final in the playoff opener. With Hagan recovering from COVID-19, Don Schumacher Racing turned their Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat over to the 53-year-old Johnson last week in Indianapolis. On Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway, he beat the 72-year-old Force with a 3.926-second pass at 330.23 mph for his 22nd career Funny Car victory. Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Torrence edged Justin Ashley with a 3.720 at 326.08. Anderson tied Warren Johnson’s Pro Stock wins record at 97, edging Erica Enders.