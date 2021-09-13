How one Binghamton University group is honoring the victims of 9/11 by fighting darkness with light

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Remembering 9/11 can become increasingly difficult as more time passes, especially for students who weren't even alive when it happened.

That's why Chabad at Binghamton University hosted a 9/11 memorial on campus Monday as it has for a number of years.

The theme of the event was Mitzvah Marathon; in Jewish culture, a mitzvah is a good deed one does for others.

Students say it's important to spread love and kindness and memorialize the victims of that devastating day in this way.

"Essentially a time where students, Jews, and non-Jews, come together to do a good deed," said Nora Monasheri, the event's organizer. "Really, it's short, sweet, and easy, and it proves that even after 20 years, students who weren't even alive during the time of 9/11 are still commemorating this."

Some of the examples of student mitzvahs included donating food to local food pantry CHOW, building a quilt (a common mitzvah), and also giving blood at the first Red Cross blood drive near campus in almost two years.

Organizers said 15 Binghamton University alumni were part of the almost 3,000 people killed on 9/11, and for them, the local connection was important to highlight.

The event was held Monday instead of over the weekend so more people would be able to participate.