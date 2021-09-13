(WBNG) -- Jack Cooper is a reporter at WBNG after working as the morning newscast producer for 10 months.

Jack is from Tucson, AZ, and has been with the WBNG team since November 2020. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Business Administration.

uring his time at UA, Jack was a Sports Director at the on-campus TV station and was also a Sports Editor at the award-winning Daily Wildcat. He also had a weekly sports podcast that would air on the campus radio station and would call football and basketball games.

Jack would like to be an anchor or reporter covering sports in the future, so when he's not reporting on what's going on around the Southern Tier he'll probably be traveling to all the different sporting events around New York and Pennsylvania.

If you have any good food recommendations, sporting events that he should experience or any story ideas, you can always reach out to him at jcooper@wbng.com.