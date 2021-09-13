Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA…WESTERN CORTLAND…TIOGA AND EASTERN

TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

At 159 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Kelloggsville to Waverly, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Cortland, Owego, Homer, Caroline, Virgil, Groton, Locke, Dryden,

Litchfield and Berkshire.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH