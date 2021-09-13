Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:30 AM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:30 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA…WESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA
COUNTIES…
At 209 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Preble to Nichols, moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Cortland, Homer, Preble, Scott, Baltimore, Glen Haven, Dresserville,
Como, East Berkshire and Cortland West.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH