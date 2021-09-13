Shanghai cuts transport as Typhoon Chanthu moves up coast

BEIJING (AP) — Flights and trains are being canceled in the Chinese city of Shanghai as Typhoon Chanthu approaches. Local media say all flights are being suspended from Shanghai’s two airports. Some subway lines also have shut down, while classes and many offices and shops are closed for the day. Chanthu drenched Taiwan with up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain on Sunday. The storm’s center passed the island’s east coast before heading north toward Shanghai.