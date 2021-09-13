Special Weather Statement until MON 1:45 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern McKean,

northern Potter and northern Tioga Counties through 145 AM EDT…

At 1251 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Wellsville to 13 miles northwest of

Genesee to near Shinglehouse to near Rew to Marshburg. Movement was

east southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts from the northwest up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Wellsboro, Coudersport, Port Allegany, Elkland, Smethport, Roulette,

Galeton, Shinglehouse, Westfield, Genesee, Lawrenceville, Gaines,

Millerton, Harrison Valley, Denton Hill State Park, Lyman Run State

Park, Keeneyville, Coryville, Cyclone and Marshburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH