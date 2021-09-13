Vietnam speeds up Hanoi vaccine drive; 1M jabs over weekend

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of the month. Health workers administered vaccines throughout the night and into Monday morning in the capital, Hanoi, which has been under lockdown since July. The Health Ministry says more than a million vaccine shots were given over the weekend in Hanoi. Authorities want 100% of the city’s 5.7 million adults to get at least one shot by the end of this week. However, the country’s overall vaccination rate remains low at about 28%, and only 4% have been fully vaccinated with both jabs.