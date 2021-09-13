Washington hospital execs: little capacity to help Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington hospital officials say the state is facing its own COVID-19 crisis and has little capacity to help Idaho deal with a surge of cases driven by unvaccinated people. Taya Briley, of the Washington State Hospital Association, said Monday that Washington is facing its worst COVID wave since the pandemic began. Hospitals are canceling necessary surgeries and taking longer to deal with heart attacks and strokes because COVID patients are taking up so many beds. Hospitals in northern Idaho are so packed that authorities say facilities will be allowed to ration care.