Will you be affected by Endicott hydrant flushing? Check here

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott Water Department is alerting residents in the village and in the Town of Union that hydrant flushing will begin Monday night at 9 p.m.

The hydrant flushing will end at midnight.

During this time, village officials ask that residents do not use their water. People with discolored water after the hydrant flushing are asked to run their water cold for a couple of minutes then turn off the water to let it settle. Officials said the process should be repeated until the water is clear.

The following streets will be affected by the hydrant flushing: