Will you be affected by Endicott hydrant flushing? Check here

Will you be affected by Endicott hydrant flushing? Check hereNew
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott Water Department is alerting residents in the village and in the Town of Union that hydrant flushing will begin Monday night at 9 p.m.
The hydrant flushing will end at midnight.
During this time, village officials ask that residents do not use their water. People with discolored water after the hydrant flushing are asked to run their water cold for a couple of minutes then turn off the water to let it settle. Officials said the process should be repeated until the water is clear.
The following streets will be affected by the hydrant flushing:
- Bundy Circle
- King Street
- Hastings Avenue
- Willis Avenue
- Robins Street
- Lee Avenue
- Kelly Avenue
- Hall Street
- Knight Avenue
- Wayne Street
- Avenue B
- Brookeside Avenue
- Lawndale Drive
- Pearl Street
- Davis Avenue
- East Main Street
- Marne Avenue
- Argonne Avenue
- Shady Drive
- Chaumont Drive
- Scarborough Drive
- Andover Road
- Stack Avenue
- Kenington Road
- West Wendwell Street
- Mills Avenue
- June Street
- North Page Avenue
- Birdall Street
- Page Avenue
- Maple Street
- North Duane Avenue
- Duane Avenue
- Jennings Street
- Sliter Place
- North Nanticoke Avenue
- West Franklin Avenue
- West Franklin Street
- Dwight Avenue
- East Wendwel Street