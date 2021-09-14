A warm late summer day

Tuesday: Any early morning showers end. Muggy and warm. Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. Slight chance of an isolated PM shower or storm. High: 78-83

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Slight chance of a shower or two. Low: 63-68



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Morning showers will fizzle and most of the today is expected to be dry and partly cloudy. There is a very small chance of an isolated PM shower or storm over the higher terrain and Catskills. The chance of rain there is 10-20%. Highs today remain above average in the 70s to low 80s.

Tonight brings some clouds and clear sky. There is a chance we could see a shower, or storm, develop late, toward morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday is a day we have to be Weather Aware. A cold front will move through and bring showers and storms. Any storms could produce damaging wind and hail. The chance of rain is 90%.