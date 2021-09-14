US stocks can’t hold on to an early gain and resume falling

Stocks went back to falling on Wall Street Tuesday after a blip higher the day before, giving the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days. The benchmark index lost 0.6%. The market had started higher after the latest data on inflation came in better than economists had expected, but those gains faded quickly. Bond yields fell following the report, which showed that consumer prices rose just 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures may be cooling. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.29%.