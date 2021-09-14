Pennsylvania releases data on ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases

Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot. That’s according to state health officials, who released data on so-called “breakthrough cases” in the state. The data show that more than 35,000 people who were fully vaccinated have tested positive for the virus since January, representing only 6% of all cases statewide. More than 1,800 vaccinated people were hospitalized and 213 died — both representing a tiny fraction of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths since the beginning of the year.