Autonomous robots prepped for cave search and rescue mission

PITTSBURGH (AP) — After practicing in a former limestone mine and an abandoned hospital outside of Pittsburgh, a fleet of robots from Carnegie Mellon University is headed to Kentucky for the final test of the ability to autonomously navigate an uncertain, underground course. The challenge: Collect as many objects as possible in one hour while navigating a cave in Louisville, Kentucky. The goal: Create autonomous robots to help with search and rescue missions for military and first responders. The kicker: There’s only one operator and a fleet that could include a dozen robots, so the machines must be able to move and make decisions on their own.