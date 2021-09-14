Chobani to send 300,000 products to those affected by hurricanes and other crises’

(WBNG) -- Chobani is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Ida in New York and other states.

The company is sending 100,000 donations directly to hurricane victims around New York City with families expected to start receiving them on Thursday in Mamorenek, NY.

Another 100,000 donations are heading down to Louisiana and will help some of the hardest-hit areas of the storm.

Chobani is also sending 100,000 donations to Fort Lee in Virginia and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where Afghan evacuees are being housed and supported by U.S. service members.

"We are responding to crisis because we always respond to crisis," Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Cristina Alesci said. "This is not anything new to us. When our communities need us, especially when they're in our backyard it is incredibly important for us to be there and support our communities."

The first truckload is expected to get to Mamorek on Thursday and then over 300 families will be able to receive donations.