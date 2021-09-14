Skip to Content

Federal govt launches civil rights probe of Georgia prisons

11:48 am National News from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, says the civil investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.

Associated Press

