Californians vote as some in GOP push voter fraud claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Few voting issues were reported on the final day of voting in California’s recall election Tuesday. But unsubstantiated reports from GOP party leaders threatened to hamper Republican turnout in the closely watched contest seeking to oust the Democratic governor. Republican candidate Larry Elder’s campaign had promoted a website asking people to sign a petition insinuating Newsom had already won the election because of fraud. Other Republicans worried the messaging could dissuade some GOP voters from voting. The language was removed by Tuesday. Newsom called the fraud claims “a crock” as county officials stressed the security of the voting process.