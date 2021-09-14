Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Fresh off a convincing win in his NFL coaching debut, Nick Sirianni rocked a “Dawg Mentality” T-shirt to his video conference Monday and reminded everyone not to get carried away with one game. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Atlanta Falcons in a 32-6 victory and will host the San Francisco 49ers this week. Sirianni and Jalen Hurts aced their first tests, earning plenty of praise. They know that’ll quickly turn to criticism when the team goes through adversity and losses pile up.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers showed they’re not quite ready to fade into the background by rallying past Buffalo in their season opener. The Steelers rode a dominant defense, just enough offense and a splash of special teams to beat the defending AFC East champions on the road. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt looked fresh despite limited practice time during training camp while earning two sacks. The Steelers host Las Vegas in their home opener at Heinz Field in Week 2.