In election fraud quest, GOP seeks details on who voted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate pursuing what they call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election say they’ll subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and how they voted. Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting Wednesday of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to issue subpoenas to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. In addition to records on who voted, Republicans also want records of communication between Wolf’s administration and counties. Critics say it’s a fruitless search for fraud to legitimize former President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him.