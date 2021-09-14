More than 1 million NY homes are not connected to a broadband service

(WBNG) -- More than 1 million homes in New York State do not have access to a subscription to home broadband services.

That's according to a report released Tuesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The number equates to 13.8% of households in the state having broadband service.

According to the report, it is mostly rural areas in the state that are "underserved by broadband infrastructure." One in three homes with income less than $20,000 also lacked access to broadband at home. The greatest share of homes lacking broadband access is in New York City, Comptroller DiNapoli reported.

In a news release, DiNapoli applauded New York State's efforts to make broadband more available but urged the state to create a strategy to leverage federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan and funds that could be provided by the infrastructure bill.

According to DiNapoli, the plan should:

Accelerate universal availability of the highest speed connections, including in rural areas where there are currently no providers or only one option for service.

Enhance access for low-income households.

Improve affordability, particularly for low-income residents.

You can read DiNapoli's full report by clicking here.