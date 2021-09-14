New Philadelphia police contract grants raises, some reforms

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have a new three-year contract that offers annual raises and a $1,500 bonus. The city meanwhile can make some of the reforms it sought a year after protests against police brutality rocked Philadelphia and the nation. The more than 6,000 city officers will see raises that average about 3% per year. The city says the reforms increase penalties for wrongdoing, add a civilian to the three-person review panel and ban officers from fraternizing with hate groups. But officers will keep a residency rule that lets them move outside the city after five years on the force.