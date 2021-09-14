Week 2: Fan Game of the Week, vote here

(WBNG) -- This high school football season, you can have your say as the 12 Sports team debuts a new segment. Fans, now you can cheer your team to victory by choosing the all-new Fans' Game of the Week.

The 12 Sports team will travel to a school of your choice, getting the highlights and exclusive interviews with coaches and players. The report will air only in Sports Overtime.

Every Tuesday, two games will go head to head in a poll to determine the Fans' GOTW. Fanbases from the four schools should vote right here to pick the winner!

Then, stay tuned to WBNG on Thursdays at 6 p.m. to learn who was selected as the Fans' Game of the Week.

For Week 2, our Fans' Game of the Week will be between Dryden vs. Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell vs. Vestal.