2015 Paris attacks suspect: Deaths of 130 ‘nothing personal’

PARIS (AP) — The key defendant in the 2015 Paris attacks trial said the coordinated killings were part of the Islamic State network’s war against France. Salah Abdeslam called the deaths of 130 people “nothing personal” as he acknowledged his role for the first time. Abdeslam wore all black and declined to remove his mask as he spoke Wednesday. Throughout the investigation, Abdeslam kept silent, and observers were waiting to see if he would offer any details during the trial. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another at several locations around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, in the deadliest violence to strike France since World War II.