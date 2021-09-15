AP Interview: UN refugee chief says Afghan stability needed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The chief of the U.N. refugee agency says the international community and the Taliban will need to find a way to deal with each other for the sake of stabilizing Afghanistan. Filippo Grandi said in an interview Tuesday said the world faces a difficult choice. It must deliver urgently needed aid to millions of Afghans, while navigating the political minefield of supporting a Taliban-run government. The U.N. has warned that by the end of the year 97% of Afghans will be living below the poverty level. More than 3.5 million people have been displaced by the fighting in recent years and more than half a million in just the last month.