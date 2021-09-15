Skip to Content

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall fails

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has emphatically defeated an attempt to oust him from office, overcoming Republican criticism of COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses. Newsom bolted to a quick victory Tuesday boosted by healthy turnout in the overwhelmingly Democratic state. He cast it as a win for science, women’s rights and other liberal issues. It ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies. The outcome was being watched nationally with the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon, when control of Congress again will be at stake.  

