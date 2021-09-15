California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Despite warnings the race would be close, California Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated efforts to kick him out of office. The Democrat cast the win as an endorsement of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his party’s liberal values. Newsom cruised to victory in the recall election Tuesday, boosted by healthy turnout among an overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. The win ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain a laboratory for progressive policies. With an estimated two-thirds of ballots counted, the “no” response to the question of whether to recall Newsom was ahead by a 30-point margin. While likely to shrink somewhat in the days ahead as votes cast at polling places are counted, Newsom’s lead couldn’t be overcome.