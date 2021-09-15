GOP lawmakers prepare subpoenas in quest for election fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as they help perpetuate baseless claims that Democrats cheated former President Donald Trump out of victory. The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee is meeting Wednesday. It is expected to include a vote on subpoenas for detailed information on who voted in last year’s presidential election, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas, and it’s not clear whether Wolf’s administration can be forced to produce the information.