Guthrie Hospital welcomes new president & CEO

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie Hospital announced Wednesday that Dr. Edmund Sabanegh will serve as its new president & CEO.

Dr. Sabengh joins Guthrie after serving in a leadership role at the Cleveland Clinic. He was the president of the health system's main campus and regional hospitals.

The new president & CEO said he is excited to be a part of Guthrie and he will focus on quality, safety and patient experience. Sabanegh said Guthrie patients should "receive the care they deserve."

Previously, Dr. Sabanegh served as Chief of Medical Staff in the United States Airforce, Chief Consultant for the Surgeon General and Cheif Operating Officer at the largest Airforce hospital in the world, according to Guthrie.