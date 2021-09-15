Hurricane battered Louisiana braces for Nicholas drenching

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Residents in southern Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida just weeks ago were bracing for expected heavy rains as another system — Nicholas — crawls across parts of the state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday in Texas and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm and a depression. But forecasters said Nicholas could potentially stall over storm-battered Louisiana and bring life-threatening floods across the Deep South over the coming days. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents to expect flash flooding and to take the storm seriously despite it’s lack of hurricane status.