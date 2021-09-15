Museum in Norwich thrives despite lockdown

NORWICH (WBNG) -- During the lockdown, it was predicted that 25% of museums in the united states would close their doors forever. But for the Chenango County Historical Society, that statistic couldn’t be more untrue.

“We basically grew our Facebook audience we developed a Youtube channel we created all kinds of new programming that includes two news online exhibits now.”

Through the power of social media - the historical society was able to keep the interest of history alive not only in the community of Norwich but across the country too.

“So, I think a lot of times those of us who spend a lot of time in an area tend to forget all of the exciting things that happen or all that we have been able to contribute to society and how we're just able to make a difference in the world.”

Moquin says that the pandemic lockdown was a blessing in disguise for the organization as the donations were flowing.

“Fortunately our community just rallied and was so generous and really believed in our mission and invested in what we are doing here and none of that would have been possible without that tremendous support.”

She says ‘museum day’ encompass what their historical society stands for

“This is just another exciting opportunity to share the unique cultural history and celebrate all that makes Chenango County so exciting.”

At the event, guests can visit many of the different buildings on site - including a Chenango canal exhibit - and the release of the organization's annual journal. Operations manager Joe Fryc says its another way to ensure the preservation of history for generations to come.

“There are so many cool stories that are here to be told that if we didn't do our work to preserve them they would be lost.”

To learn more about 'Museum Day' and other events hosted by the Chenango County Historical Society you can visit: Chenango County Historical Society | Preserving Chenango County's history (chenangohistorical.org)