Rollover crash in Town of Lisle

(WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, emergency crews responded to a call for a one-car rollover crash in the town of Lisle Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the single-car crash happened in the area of 558 Caldwell Hill Road around 7 p.m. and only one person was inside the vehicle when it happened. They say the person was trapped when crews arrived, but emergency crews were able to extract them safely from the vehicle.

The person's injuries are described as 'moderate.'

Lisle Fire and Glen Aubrey Fire both responded to the scene, as well as Broome Fire & Ambulance.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.

This story will be updated if we learn any new information.