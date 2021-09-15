Special Coverage: Brothers speak on war, memorial experience

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- It has been a moving day for the veterans who joined the Twin Tiers Honor Flight mission to Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The Brand brothers, three of which came on the trip as Vietnam Veterans and one came along as a guardian, described the trip to the nation's capital as brutal as it is filled with emotion. There are more than 30 sets of brothers on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall.

The brothers experiencing the wall together is an experience they will never forget.

"You know, we've all seen the pictures and stories about this wall and it doesn't mean nothing until you're here," said Tom Brand, a Navy Vietnam Veteran.

Richard Brand, also a Navy Vietnam Veteran, told 12 News, "I'm just glad the young people don't have to go through what we went through."

Veterans also witnessed a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetary and witnessed the Changing of the Guard.