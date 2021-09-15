UK’s Johnson replaces foreign secretary in Cabinet shake-up

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demoted his top diplomat and fired his education minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, as he attempted to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab faced strong criticism last month for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Raab, who will be replaced by Trade Secretary Liz Truss, was appointed justice secretary and deputy prime minister on Wednesday. Truss is a darling of the Conservative Party’s grassroots and has won plaudits for her hard work in negotiating trade deals with Australia and Japan. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been criticized for his performance during the pandemic.