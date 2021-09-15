Boston getting mayor of color as Wu, Essaibi George advance

BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters have for the first time narrowed the field of mayoral candidates to two women of color who will face off against each other in November. City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George topped the five-person race in Tuesday’s preliminary runoff. They bested acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief. Wu’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. Essaibi George describes herself as a first generation Arab Polish-American. Whoever wins on Nov. 2 will make history in a city where the mayor’s office has been held by a white man for the past 200 years.