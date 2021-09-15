Zimbabwe’s older people often sent to homes amid pandemic

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The economic ravages of COVID-19 are forcing some families in Zimbabwe to abandon the age-old tradition of taking care of their older people. Some roam the streets. The lucky ones end up at facilities for older people. They were once widely viewed by many Zimbabweans as “un-African” and against the social bonds that have held extended families together for generations. The executive director of HelpAge Zimbabwe said older people are “silent victims” of the pandemic. A report by HelpAge International says COVID-19 has increased the risk of abuse and neglect of older people across Africa and around the world.