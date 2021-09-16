Americans have little trust in online security: AP-NORC poll

A poll shows that most Americans don’t believe their personal information is secure online and they aren’t satisfied with the federal government’s efforts to protect their digital privacy. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk shows that about half of Americans believe that their private text conversations lack security, and they’re even less confident about the security of their social media activity or physical location. Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they support establishing national standards for how companies can collect, process and share personal data.