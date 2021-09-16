California recall could boost Newsom’s clout for 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recall that once threated California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political future has instead given it new life. Voters delivered Newsom a rare midterm vote of confidence that could fuel an ambitious legislative agenda in 2022. State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks is eying a bill to require vaccine verification for most people in the workplace. State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula wants the governor to offer government-funded health insurance to all low-income adults regardless of their immigration status. Newsom said Wednesday that the recall has convinced him to move more quickly on some of his policy goals, including more housing for the homeless.