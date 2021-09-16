Court halts use of health order to expel migrant families

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government must stop using a public health order to quickly expel migrants with children who are apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order Thursday giving the government two weeks to halt a measure that opponents say illegally deprives people of their right to seek asylum in the United States. The public health order known as Title 42 was adopted under the Trump administration early in the pandemic. The Biden administration stopped expelling children but continues to remove adults traveling by themselves and some families.