Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Orthodox Church has formally taken charge of two ornately decorated 18th century doors stolen from a church in the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north, which were reclaimed from a Japanese art college after a long legal battle. Officials said Thursday the wooden doors — painted with religious scenes, carved and gilded — were discovered at the Kanazawa Art College more than 20 years ago and their return followed “long and intensive efforts.” They had been looted from Saint Anastasios in Peristeronopigi village after the island’s ethnic split in 1974, when Turkey invaded in response to a coup aimed at union with Greece. Hundreds of religious works of art were stolen from the north after the invasion.