Eagles, Niners both aim for a 2-0 start

Coming off a surprisingly dominant 32-6 win at Atlanta in coach Nick Sirianni’s debut, the Eagles return home to host the San Francisco 49ers as both teams aim for a 2-0 start. The Eagles have won consecutive games in the series and seven of the past nine matchups since 2005, including a victory in San Francisco last October. Jalen Hurts was impressive in Philadelphia’s win at Atlanta and rookie first-round pick DeVonta Smith caught his first touchdown pass. Jimmy Garoppolo led the Niners to a 41-33 win over Detroit in Week 1 while rookie Trey Lance threw a TD pass in his only attempt.