Southwest China earthquake collapses homes, kills at least 3

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say an earthquake destroyed homes, killed at least three people and injured dozens in the southwestern province of Sichuan. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Luxian county early Thursday morning and was about 6 miles deep. State broadcaster CCTV said 88 people were injured and at least 35 houses had collapsed. The epicenter was about 120 miles southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital. Western China is regularly hit by earthquakes. A magnitude-7.9 quake in 2008 left nearly 90,000 people dead in Sichuan, many of them in collapsed schools and other poorly constructed buildings.