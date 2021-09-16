Finding The Good: A Mother’s Love

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare. But one local mother is taking that hardship and turning it into a way to help other children in our area.

"My husband and I lost one of our twin daughters, Luna, last year and the community really came together for us."

During one of the toughest times in her life, our area rallied around Binghamton resident Monica Robinson and her family, supporting them in any way they needed.

" Since then, I've been trying to do my best to give back as much as I can."

This drive to give back sparked an idea for Monica, so she turned to her passion to make it happen.

"I have a passion for baking, so I decided to host a bake sale and we were able to raise over $1000. It was a one-day bake sale. I spent 3 or 4 hours out there. I baked over 300 cupcakes and we had other treats. I really was a great turnout."

Monica then went and bought $1000 worth of school supplies including backpacks, notebooks, color pencils, etc. Everything a young student would need to start the school year off right.

"I thought 'What better way to give back to the community than during the beginning of the school year?' So, that was our mission and we succeeded."

So even though Monica's daughter is no longer with us, her memory lives on in the student touched by her mother's love.