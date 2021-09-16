Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their dominant defensive performance in a Week 1 win over Buffalo carries over to a Week 2 matchup with Las Vegas. The Steelers kept Buffalo’s high-powered offense in check thanks to outstanding play by the defensive line and edge rusher T.J. Watt. The group was so effective the Steelers rarely blitzed, confusing Allen in the process. Pittsburgh has its work cut out against the Raiders, who had 491 yards in an overtime victory against Baltimore.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One of the most striking elements about the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant season-opening victory was how well first-year coach Nick Sirianni catered his offensive concepts to the skill set of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, always dangerous as a runner, completed just 52% of his passes with a passer rating of 77.6 as a rookie last season under former coach Doug Pederson. Against Atlanta, Hurts was in complete control, completing 77.1% of his passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He compiled a 126.4 passer rating and gained 62 yards on seven carries, several of them designed runs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster the Philadelphia Phillies’ tenuous playoff push with a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy in the ninth and tied it at 5. J.T. Realmuto led off the eighth inning with his 15th homer of the season in a topsy-turvy final two innings for a club clinging to playoff aspirations.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds a seventh loss in nine games with a 5-4 win. Cincinnati entered half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League. It was a half-game up on St. Louis and the San Diego Padres before losing 6-5 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Chris Stratton pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates, striking out the first two batters before getting Jonathan India to ground out.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Most of the intelligence No. 10 Penn State has on its upcoming opponent was compiled long ago by the team’s video production staff. How much it’s worth now is up for debate. Not only will No. 22 Auburn’s visit to Beaver Stadium provide the Nittany Lions with a rare Southeastern Conference test, it’s proving to be a tricky game to prepare for. There’s just not a lot of tape on the Tigers, who are led by first-year coach Bryan Harsin and two coordinators also in their first seasons. The Tigers’ first two games certainly didn’t yield much, except to illustrate how overmatched their first opponents were. They outscored Akron and Alabama State by a combined 122-10.

UNDATED (AP) — Teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference have some work to do to back assertions that they can play with anybody. Through two weeks of the season, they’ve won only two of eight games against teams from other Power Five conferences, or Notre Dame. Three games on Saturday will give the league a chance to start changing the perception that Clemson is the league’s only formidable squad. No. 15 Virginia Tech plays at West Virginia, Northwestern visits Duke and Michigan State is at No. 24 Miami.