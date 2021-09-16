Skip to Content

In Photos: 10th Twin Tiers Honor Flight mission to Washington, D.C.

3:21 pm
Honor Flight 2
IMG_6848
hf15
hf14
hf7
hf6
hf4
hf12
hf11
hf10
hf9
hf8
hf20
hf5
hf19
hf16
hf13

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, 52 veterans from the area took a trip to Washington, D.C. with the Twin Tiers Honor Flight for their 10th mission.

The veterans flew down to the nation's capital to see the monuments and memorials that were built to honor those who served the United States.

Veterans visited the Vietnam and Korean veterans memorial walls, the Arlington National Cemetary, and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Posted above are pictures from the flight to Washington. 12 News Anchors Cal Dymowksi and Kaitlin Pearson joined the veterans on their trip.

Author Profile Photo

Matthew Benninger

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

