In Photos: 10th Twin Tiers Honor Flight mission to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, 52 veterans from the area took a trip to Washington, D.C. with the Twin Tiers Honor Flight for their 10th mission.

The veterans flew down to the nation's capital to see the monuments and memorials that were built to honor those who served the United States.

Veterans visited the Vietnam and Korean veterans memorial walls, the Arlington National Cemetary, and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Posted above are pictures from the flight to Washington. 12 News Anchors Cal Dymowksi and Kaitlin Pearson joined the veterans on their trip.