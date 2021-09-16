Local health expert weighs in on mask mandate in child care facilities

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is now requiring masks while at state-regulated child care facilities.



This mandate applies to anyone two years old and up, which means this applies to visitors, enlisted children, and the staff of a facility.



The Covid-19 vaccine is not available for children under 11, and because of this factor, the deputy director for the Broome County Health Department doesn't see this week's action as a surprise.

"I think the governor is just trying to mitigate the spread in every sector of the community," said Deputy Director Mary McFadden. "She has worked to mandate indoor masks in public schools and I think child care was just the next step."

McFadden says ages zero to 17 and 18 to 24 are where the majority of cases are coming this week, which makes this age group paramount in decreasing our community spread.

As of the afternoon on September 16, McFadden says her staff has not seen the actual guidance yet. They are going on the words of the governor at this point.