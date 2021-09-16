Locals, family members welcome home veterans from the Twin Tiers Honor Flight

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- September 15 marked mission 10 for the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, and 12 News was there to cover it all from the events in Washington D.C. to the homecoming ceremony at night.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, our local veterans' plane touched down at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Residents from our area paid tribute to the servicemen by waiting for their arrival at hanger one.

One of the veterans passed away just before the event, but his loved ones still gathered for the homecoming, like Justin. He's pleased the event took place.

"It allows them to come back together with their brothers and sister that they, unfortunately, have either lost or are far apart from," said Justin Musson, an attendee for the homecoming. "They share this common bond so that brings that bond back together, and a lot of times, makes it even stronger, you know, shares a fellowship."

Every veteran had their name read off followed by an announcement of their service as they entered the airport hanger.

As veteran Russell Deyo explains, this type of welcoming was a long time coming for some of the servicemen.

"To have everybody here and, you know, the welcome we had coming back. Something that a lot of people didn't get in Vietnam years ago," said Deyo.